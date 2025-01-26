Trump Smacks Colombia with 25% Tariff After Deportation Flights Refused

President Donald Trump smacked Colombia with an emergency 25 percent tariff and other sanctions after the nation refused two repatriation flights. Colombia reversed its pledge to accept deportation flights from the United States.

“I was just informed that two repatriation flights from the United States, with a large number of Illegal Criminals, were not allowed to land in Colombia,” President Trump wrote on Truth.com. “This order was given by Colombia’s Socialist President Gustavo Petro, who is already very unpopular amongst his people.”

The president ordered an emergency 25 percent tariff on all goods coming into the United States from Colombia. He said the tariffs will be raised to 50 percent in one week.

Trump also imposed the following:

-A Travel Ban and immediate Visa Revocations on the Colombian Government Officials, and all Allies and Supporters. -Visa Sanctions on all Party Members, Family Members, and Supporters of the Colombian Government. -Enhanced Customs and Border Protection Inspections of all Colombian Nationals and Cargo on national security grounds. -IEEPA Treasury, Banking and Financial Sanctions to be fully imposed.

Breitbart News’ Alana Mastrangelo reported on Sunday that a U.S. official said the U.S. embassy in Colombia is set to close on Monday.

“In response to President Petro’s refusal to accept two flights of Colombian deportees, which President Petro had authorized and were previously approved at the highest levels of government, U.S. Embassy Colombia is closing the visa section tomorrow,” a U.S. official with knowledge on the matter told Breitbart News.

Petro refused two repatriation flights carrying 160 deportable migrants, the article stated.

Despite his pledge to accept the flights, Petro refused the flights, stating, “The United States must establish a protocol for the dignified treatment of migrants before we receive them.”