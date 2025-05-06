Newsom Panics over Trump Hollywood Tariff; Asks for Tax Credits Instead

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) reacted Monday evening to President Donald Trump’s proposed 100% tariff on movies made outside the U.S. by asking for a $7.5 billion tax credit for the industry instead.

Trump made the tariff proposal Sunday as a way of shifting Hollywood production back to the U.S., after decades in which the industry sought to cut costs by filming in Canada or even as far away as South Africa.

The president’s proposal drew applause from unions that represent “below the line” workers in the film industry, such as the Teamsters, which praised the president for taking American workers seriously.

But the Hollywood studios — whose executives are among the most lavish donors to the Democratic Party — were alarmed, and Newsom, normally combative towards the president, pleaded for tax incentives instead.

The Wrap reported:

Gavin Newsom responded Donald Trump’s demand for steep tariffs on movies filmed outside the U.S. with a plea for the President to “partner” with him instead on a proposed $7.5 billion federal tax credit for Hollywood. The proposed tax incentive would be separate from the California state tax credits Newsom is trying to enact, including the proposal announced in October expand the state’s Film & Television Tax Credit Program to $750 million annually. It is currently $330 million annually.