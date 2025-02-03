REPORTS: LAPD Surrenders Streets to Mexican Flag-Waving Protesters

Independent journalists report that LAPD officers pulled back and surrendered the streets to Mexican flag-waving protesters Sunday night. Earlier reports showed the LAPD in riot gear carrying zip ties and threatening to arrest protesters blocking the city’s streets.

An independent journalist’s video post on X shows Los Angeles police officers wearing riot helmets and armed with nightsticks ordering a group of Mexican flag-waving protesters. The officers appear to be pushing the crowd back from an intersection as they issued a one-minute order to disband.

Journalist Anthony Cabassa posted that just as officers were about to make arrest, “all the police officers just … left.”

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said. “Hundreds of police with zip ties, and all of them have just left.

He said no arrests were made, and the protesters celebrated their victory as surrendering officers drove away from the scene.

Protesters occupied streets and freeways in Los Angeles and other cities across the country on Sunday to protest President Donald Trump’s deportation of criminal illegal aliens, Breitbart Texas reported.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin said the LAPD rank and file officers were “not happy about this apparent stand down order.”

Earlier in the day, protesters and Los Angeles police and California Highway Patrol officers traded turf with the protesters as they repeatedly occupied the 101 Freeway, KTLA reported.

In addition to the large contingent of Mexican flags in the crowd, Honduran and Salvadoran flags were also present. Few, if any, American flags were carried by protesters.