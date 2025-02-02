Anti-Trump Deportation Protesters Wave Mexican Flags Across U.S.

Hundreds of protesters marched in streets across the U.S. on Sunday to protest President Donald Trump’s deportation policies. Protesters in Dallas shouted “Mexico, Mexico, Mexico” while carrying Mexican flags.

A video posted on X by Keep Dallas Safe shows dozens of protesters marching in the streets while carrying Mexican flags.

One protester spoke to the crowd, saying, “We immigrants come here looking for opportunity because they took ours from us.”

One vehicle can be seen burning rubber with his car, creating a cloud of smoke that moved through the protesters.

In Los Angeles, hundreds of protesters shut down the 101 Freeway in both directions.

California Highway Patrol officers briefly reopened the freeway before more protesters clogged the lanes of traffic.

In San Diego, more Mexican flags are paraded in the streets as nearly 2,000 marched near the convention center.

Back in Texas, protesters carried more Mexican flags into Houston. One protester is seen with a “FDT” sign.

Last night, in New York City, a protester draped in the Mexican flag shouted “F*CK ICE! F*CK TRUMP” in a march near Time Square.