Gulf Cartel Hitman Arrested by Border Patrol — In Michigan

Border Patrol agents in Michigan arrested a “leader of hitmen with the Gulf Cartel” during an immigration enforcement action last week.

Detroit Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Morris posted a report on X revealing the arrest of Melquiades Salgado-Garza. Morris described the illegal alien as a leader of hitmen for the Gulf Cartel.

The chief reported that Salgado’s criminal history included charges for burglary, forgery, and immigration violations.

Over the weekend, Chief Morris reported that agents assigned to the Sault Ste. Marie Station apprehended a suspected member of the violent Tren de Aragua Venezuelan prison gang.

Border Patrol agents had been searching for the suspected gang member and found him during a traffic stop. Officials did not release the alleged TdA gang member’s name but said they arrested him as he attempted to retrieve a previously seized vehicle.

Agents from the Marysville Station arrested another illegal alien from Mexico. The Mexican national has been arrested ten times since 1999 for illegal entry into the United States.

Morris said they were processing the Mexican national for removal.

Removal operations across the country are having an impact on border crossings. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks reported a 91 percent decrease in migrant apprehensions at the border compared to the same week last year.