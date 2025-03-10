POLICE: Texas Man Accused of Killing Fiancé Googled ‘Can I kill an illegal human?’

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Texas man accused of killing his fiancé allegedly did a Google search asking, “Can I kill an illegal human?” Investigators say the man shot his fiancé in the face to fake a suicide.

Police in Baytown, Texas, arrested 31-year-old Ty Vaughn after an investigation into the apparent suicide of his 27-year-old fiancé Luis Banos Norberto, KTRK ABC13 in Houston reported. Court documents revealed the couple had been arguing before Vaughn came home to “find him dead.”

Investigators found that Banos had been shot in the eye. They found a rifle propped up against one of his arms to make the death appear to be a suicide. A torn photo of the couple was also found nearby.

The suspected killer told police he came home to find his fiancé and then called for help.

He also allegedly texted Banos, asking why he wasn’t returning text messages.

Police became suspicious after Vaughn repeatedly made unsolicited comments about Banos’ immigration status, KTRK reported.

Detectives reviewed the surveillance video of the Crosby Green apartments and found inconsistencies in Vaughn’s story.

KTRK reported a timeline pieced together by Baytown police:

At 4:05 a.m., when Vaughn claimed he wasn’t home, he was seen walking up the stairs to his apartment. Two neighbors told police they heard a gunshot shortly thereafter. At 4:27 a.m., he texted Norberto (Banos), who police say was already dead, “Babe? Babe why are you not texting back?!?!” At 5:38 a.m., 93 minutes after the murder, Vaughn called 911. “My spouse is dead. Help. My life is over,” Vaughn told dispatchers.

Further investigation of Vaughn’s phone shows that he searched on Google for “Can I kill an illegal human?”

Before police arrested Vaughn, KTRK spoke with the now-accused killer, asking if he talked to Banos on the day of his death. “I don’t know,” he responded. “The police know all the details.” The reporter asked what the police told him. He replied, “I haven’t really been going to police looking for answers.”

Vaughn is charged with murder and is being held in the Harris County jail, according to court records obtained by Breitbart Texas. His bond is set at $500,000. His case will be tried in the 183rd District Court, Judge Lance Long presiding. The Harris County District Clerk’s website does not show in prior criminal history in the county.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.