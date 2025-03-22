Two Migrants Used Underwater Propulsion Devices to Illegally Cross Texas Border River

Eagle Pass, Texas, police officers apprehended two men shortly after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S. The men were wearing wet suits and apparently used underwater propulsion devices to assist their undetected crossing.

A vigilant Eagle Pass resident contacted the Eagle Pass Police Department after noticing two suspicious people in their south Eagle Pass neighborhood. Officers responded and found two men attempting to hide under a bridge, police officials posted on Facebook.

The officers took the two men into custody after identifying them as Guatemalan migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Texas. Each of the men wore “full length wet suits used for SCUBA diving,” the post states. “Each was in possession of an individual water propulsion apparatus.”

Officials said the devices were used to “navigate through the treacherous waters of the Rio Grande.”

Officers turned the two Guatemalan nationals over to Border Patrol agents for removal proceedings.

Also last week, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents seized a drone being utilized by cartel-connected smuggling scouts. Acting Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Desi DeLeon posted of the seized drone on X.

DeLeon said his agents worked with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and the Government of Mexico to detect and find the drone. The chief said the drone is used by scouts to find a clear path for smuggling activities.

Agents used their own drone to find and arrest a group of five illegal aliens attempting to sneak into the United States under the cover of darkness, DeLeon posted on X.

The agents worked with Texas National Guardsmen to find and arrest the illegal aliens. “All illegal aliens will face full consequences for their actions,” the chief said.