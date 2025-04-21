HOMELAND SECURITY: ‘TdA’s Time is Up’

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sent a simple message on Monday to members of the hyperviolent Venezuelan Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang, saying, “TdA’s time is up.” The message follows the arrest of hundreds of known or suspected members of the Venezuelan gang.

DHS officials posted a video on social media showing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations around the country targeting members of TdA. “TdA’s time is up,” the message makes clear.

Last week, a magistrate judge in Dona Ana County, New Mexico, was forced to resign after ICE officers arrested an alleged TdA gang member for illegal possession of firearms, Breitbart Texas reported. The judge and his wife reportedly allowed the Venezuelan illegal alien to reside on their property in Las Cruces.

Police arrested Orgega-Lopez while executing a search warrant on February 28 at the home of Magistrate Judge Joel Cano and his wife, Nancy, the Albuquerque Journal. The report follows a detention hearing where prosecutors claim the illegal alien is a flight risk and an alleged Tren de Aragua gang member.

Police in Polk and Osceola County, Florida, arrested five TdA gang members last week. The Venezuelan illegal aliens were alleged to be part of a TdA robbery crew, the sheriff said.

“The suspects are linked to over three dozen retail thefts across the central Florida area in five judicial districts with total losses estimated at over $30,000,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin posted a series of photographs of arrest reports of suspected TdA gang members being detained in Texas pending deportation. The Supreme Court temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to remove the gang members to a Salvadoran prison.

