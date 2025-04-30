DNI GABBARD: Biden Admin Admitted 600 Illegal Aliens with Ties to Terrorists

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard reported that nearly 600 individuals with ties to terrorism were allowed to enter the United States under the Biden administration. The individuals were “paroled” into the U.S. by the Biden administration after they illegally entered the U.S.

DNI Gabbard told President Donald Trump during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday that her office identified 700 “alien terrorists” who have ties to MS-13, Tren de Aragua, and the Sinaloa cartel. President Trump designated these cartels and transnational criminal gangs as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

Gabbard said the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) “identified almost 600 individuals with ties to other terrorists who came through our borders illegally, claimed asylum, and, under the Biden administration, paroled here within our borders.”

The director said her agency is working with the Attorney General and the NCTC to prioritize its focus on finding these potential terrorists and gang members. She pledged to find those “who are already here in our country because of the Biden administration’s four years of open borders.”

Her agency is working with the Drug Enforcement Administration to identify the cartels that were designated as foreign terrorists by the president and stop them at the border. She said the agency is turning over names to the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI “to be able to find those who are already in our country.”

Breitbart Texas reported extensively on illegal aliens who were on the Terrorist Watch List and other aliens with known or suspected ties to terrorists who the Biden administration released into the U.S.

In December 2024, the Biden administration released a suspected terrorist into the United States after being warned by Texas law enforcement officials of the terrorist connection, Breitbart Texas reported.

Breitbart’s Randy Clark wrote:

Under the Biden-Harris administration, the number of migrants arrested attempting to enter the United States illegally at the southwest border who appeared in the Terror Screening Database skyrocketed. During the four fiscal years of the Trump administration (FY 17 through FY 20), agents apprehended only 14 migrants appearing in the national security database, compared to the more than 385 terror watch list migrants encountered since fiscal year 2021

In September 2024, Breitbart’s John Binder wrote:

From Fiscal Year 2021 through July 2024, Biden and Harris have watched as record levels of illegal immigrants have poured across the southern border — including a record number of illegal aliens on the Terrorist Watch List. During this less-than-four-year period, almost 400 illegal aliens on the Terrorist Watch List have attempted to cross the border between Ports of Entry. For comparison, from 2012 to 2017, about 100 illegal aliens on the Terrorist Watch List were caught crossing the border. At the same time, a bombshell interim staff report from the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement reveals that since the start of 2021, the Biden-Harris administration has released at least 99 illegal aliens on the Terrorist Watch List into the U.S. interior. The report states: So far during fiscal year 2024, Border Patrol has encountered tens of thousands of illegal aliens nationwide from countries that could present national security risks, including 2,134 Afghan nationals, 33,347 Chinese nationals, 541 Iranian nationals, 520 Syrian nationals, and 3,104 Uzbek nationals.

