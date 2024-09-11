23 Years After 9/11: More ‘Terrorist Watch List’ Migrants Arriving at Border than Ever Before

As Americans mark the twenty-third anniversary of the September 11, 2001, Islamic terrorist attack that killed nearly 3,000 Americans, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris oversee a record number of illegal aliens crossing the United States-Mexico border who are on the federal government’s “Terrorist Watch List.”

From Fiscal Year 2021 through July 2024, Biden and Harris have watched as record levels of illegal immigrants have poured across the southern border — including a record number of illegal aliens on the Terrorist Watch List.

During this less-than-four-year period, almost 400 illegal aliens on the Terrorist Watch List have attempted to cross the border between Ports of Entry. For comparison, from 2012 to 2017, about 100 illegal aliens on the Terrorist Watch List were caught crossing the border.

Randy Clark / Breitbart

At the same time, a bombshell interim staff report from the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement reveals that since the start of 2021, the Biden-Harris administration has released at least 99 illegal aliens on the Terrorist Watch List into the U.S. interior.

The report states:

So far during fiscal year 2024, Border Patrol has encountered tens of thousands of illegal aliens nationwide from countries that could present national security risks, including 2,134 Afghan nationals, 33,347 Chinese nationals, 541 Iranian nationals, 520 Syrian nationals, and 3,104 Uzbek nationals.

The Biden-Harris administration has refused to disclose the nationalities of those Terrorist Watch List illegal aliens caught crossing the border.

House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) said in a statement that the nation’s “vulnerable border has now empowered America’s enemies around the world to target the homeland.”

On Friday, federal prosecutors announced charges against a Pakistani national living in Canada who allegedly sought to carry out a mass terrorist attack — backed by the Islamic State (ISIS) — in New York City that specifically targeted Jewish Americans.

The Pakistani national, prosecutors allege, was going to pay a smuggler to help him illegally cross the U.S.-Canada border so he could make his way to New York City.

“… [I]f we succeed with our plan, this would be the largest [a]ttack on U.S. soil since 9/11,” the Pakistani national allegedly wrote in a message to a co-conspirator.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.