Cuban Illegal Alien Arrested at New Mexico Border Patrol Checkpoint with ‘Disturbing Criminal History’

Border Patrol agents at a New Mexico interior immigration checkpoint arrested a Cuban illegal alien with what officials called a “disturbing criminal history.” The Cuban national’s criminal history includes murder and other violent crimes, Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks reported on social media.

Chief Banks posted a report on social media that New Mexico Border Patrol agents encountered a Cuban migrant illegally present in the United States on April 29. During a records check, the agents discovered an extensive criminal history and took the man into custody.

Banks stated that agents arrested the Cuban national for a violation of 8 USC 1253 relating to a final order of removal. During a background investigation, the agents discovered the following criminal history, Banks said:

Murder

Negligent Homicide

Shooting from a motor vehicle

Tampering with evidence

Possession of a controlled substance

Carrying a prohibited weapon

Banks emphasized the importance that the interior Border Patrol checkpoints play in “keeping our community safe from violent criminals.”

Later that day, Banks reported the arrest of a “recently deported high-ranking member” of the Paisas prison gang as he attempted to illegally re-enter the United States near San Luis, Arizona. The chief said the gang member was just deported two weeks earlier after he served more than five years in prison for auto theft.

Illegal re-entry after being deported is a federal offense that is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

“Border Patrol agents stay vigilant on the frontlines to detect and apprehend these criminals that try to sneak into our country,” Banks stated.