Nolte: Obama Encourages Stephen Colbert to Run for President

Former President Barry Obama encouraged former comedian Stephen Colbert to run for president.

During Obama’s recorded appearance on the already-canceled Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the soon-to-be-unemployed host went desperately searching for a compliment and, naturally, got it…

COLBERT: I’m looking for a new gig soon, and a lot of people tell me I should run for president.

OBAMA: Well, you certainly have the record for it.

COLBERT: For the record, I think it’s a stupid idea. How dumb do you think it is for people to say that I should run for president?

OBAMA: Well, you know, the bar has changed.

COLBERT: That is true. At times subterranean. I don’t have to limbo so low.

OBAMA: Put it this way. I think that you could perform significantly better than some folks we’ve seen.

If you can stomach the canned laughter and applause, here’s a link to the video:

Although I can’t stand the guy, the glaring difference between Obama and Colbert in the warmth, charm, and charisma department is striking. Obama blows Colbert off the screen. It’s like watching Robert Duvall do a scene with your neighbor. Say what you want about the guy, Obama is a star, and age is only adding to his gifts. Colbert is a big nothing. Zero charm. Zero warmth. A black hole of smug where his charisma should be. Even with left-wing affirmative action in Hollywood, it’s amazing he’s lasted this long.

In an obvious knock on Trump, Obama also said the president should not be choosing who is and is not indicted by the Justice Department. That audacious piece of hypocrisy resulted in this perfect response:

What this interview really amounted to was a quid pro quo between Obama and CBS. Obama granted the interview. The interview took place in his just-opened presidential library in Chicago (that requires ID). What can one say other than that leftists look out for one another? Colbert gets a tongue bath from his favorite president. Obama gets a free 15-minute commercial for his ugly-ass library.

Obama also gives a hypocritical lecture about “norms,” as though his jamming through the Obamacare debacle through legislative trickery was normal for a society-altering piece of legislation.

“The 44th president also answered a serious question about what powers he believes the president should not have,” reports Entertainment Weekly. “He said the country would ‘have to do some work’ to ‘return to this basic norm’ and ‘probably now have to codify it.’”

How about the “norm” of manufacturing a Russia Collusion Hoax to hamstring your legally elected successor, Barry?

Colbert’s final show will arrive two weeks from tomorrow, on Thursday, May 21. He’s a hopeless narcissist, so I have no doubt he’ll do his best to remain in the spotlight. His whole tired schtick is that of a political martyr, when everyone knows CBS disclosed that his dreadfully unfunny show is losing upwards of $40 million per year. Oh, how we will all miss Colbert enforcing “norms” with gay jokes about Trump’s mouth being Vladimir Putin’s “cockholster.”