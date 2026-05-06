Watch Live: ‘Celebrating American Greatness’ Breitbart News Speaks with Ambassador Monica Crowley

Breitbart News hosts a policy event with Ambassador Monica Crowley, focusing on her work leading the historic Freedom 250 semiquincentennial celebration, on Wednesday, May 6.

The event, held in partnership with CGCN and the Alfa Institute, will feature Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle discussing a wide range of topics with the ambassador, including President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to China to meet with Xi Jinping.

Crowley, who serves as Chief of Protocol in the State Department, is working both on Freedom 250, the White House-led celebration of America’s 250th birthday, and America 250, the congressionally authorized commission for the event.

Crowley also was instrumental in the state visit of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla of the United Kingdom to the U.S. last week.

She was awarded the Treasury Department’s highest honor, the Alexander Hamilton Award, during President Trump’s first presidential term in recognition of her leadership and service.

The event is the latest in a series of Breitbart discussions with members of the Trump White House and lawmakers, with events so far this year featuring Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr, and Sens. Jim Banks (R-IN) and Tom Cotton (R-AR).

In 2025, Breitbart News held events with Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

Burgum will sit down again for another event next week on Monday, May 11.