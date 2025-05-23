275 Illegal Aliens Arrested in 7-Day San Antonio ICE Raids

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and other federal and state law enforcement agencies arrested 275 illegal aliens during a recently ended seven-day operation. At least 178 of the illegal aliens had criminal records, officials stated.

“Criminal aliens have taken advantage of our immigration laws for long enough. We will continue to prioritize public safety,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations San Antonio acting Field Office Director Sylvester M. Ortega said in a written statement. “These joint operations show the public what can be done when agencies work together toward a common goal of public safety.”

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers joined Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, and agents from the FBI, ATF, DEA, Border Patrol, and U.S. Marshals Service deputies to arrest 275 illegal aliens during seven days ending on May 11, officials stated.

Officials report that 178 of these illegal aliens had criminal histories that include:

A 34-year-old, twice-deported criminal alien from Mexico, arrested May 14 who has been convicted of felony — illegal reentry, and is facing charges for a second criminal charge for illegal reentry into the U.S. after deportation.

A 37-year-old criminal alien from Cuba, arrested May 15 who has been convicted of manufacturing and distributing heroin/methamphetamines and selling marijuana. This alien has also been arrested for forgery and drug possession.

A 49-year-old, twice-deported criminal alien from Mexico arrested May 15 who has been convicted of assault and battery, illegal reentry into the U.S., and disturbing the peace.

A 57-year-old alien from Costa Rica arrested May 16 who is wanted by Costa Rican authorities for fraud.

Others arrested had criminal histories that included charges of domestic violence, cocaine possession, larceny, DWI, drug trafficking, weapons offenses, and assault.