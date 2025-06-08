Photos: Anti-ICE Protest in San Antonio Hosted by Socialist Party Involved in Los Angeles Riots

A protest in San Antonio was attended by more than 300 people who were angry with the latest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) mass deportation enforcement actions. The rally was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation. This political party also organized and rallied leftist activists to resist the Trump administration’s efforts to enforce immigration law in Los Angeles.

Breitbart Texas observed that the protest in San Antonio, held on the steps of City Hall on Sunday morning, was attended by other activist groups that support the effort to abolish ICE and to call for an end to the agency’s operations to remove illegal aliens from the country. Flyers were handed out by members of the Bexar County Democratic Party, Women’s March San Antonio, and the 5051 movement, inviting attendees to a future anti-ICE rally the groups will host on Thursday. The flyers handed out advertised the rally, warning of “an alliance of white nationalists and the ultra-rich” that they allege has eroded democracy and seeks to cement power indefinitely.

As tourists and motorists passed city hall, chants, some vulgar, were shouted that included “F- ICE”, “From Palestine to Mexico, all walls have to go,” and “Up, up with liberation, down, down with deportation.” Many attendees waved Mexican flags, Palestinian, and Trans flags to show their allegiance to multiple left-leaning causes. Signs carried were printed with profane messages directed at President Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

Organizers allowed multiple attendees to speak to the crowd with messages urging the attendees to remain involved, help notify residents about ICE enforcement activities in the community, and to “fight back” against ICE. The rally comes as violent protests continue in Los Angeles. In an X post on Sunday, the national branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) continued to urge their members to “Take to the streets in protest” in Los Angeles as the violent demonstrations continue.

Breitbart Texas noted the signs provided and carried by PSL members in San Antonio were identical to those held by PSL members in the Los Angeles demonstrations. The crowd dissipated after several hours and did not involve any acts of violence like those witnessed in Los Angeles. Although San Antonio Police officers were posted nearby, no significant interaction took place between officers and the protesters.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, increased ICE enforcement activities and worksite enforcement actions have angered the Party for Socialism and Liberation and other left-leaning organizations in the city. One enforcement activity carried out by ICE included a warrant-based action that resulted in the arrest of several illegal alien workers on a state university campus in the city earlier this month.

Other arrests have occurred recently just outside the federal immigration courthouse in San Antonio after illegal aliens have had their removal cases dismissed by federal immigration judges. The case dismissals subject the illegal aliens to a speedy Expedited Removal process that allows ICE to remove them from the United States quickly.

