Rep. Crenshaw: Deport Non-Citizen Rioters Who Assault Cops

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) introduced a bill that would make any immigrant who assaults a law enforcement officer during a riot eligible for revocation of their status and deportation. Crenshaw introduced the bill, H.R. 3859, following the Los Angeles riots over immigration enforcement operations.

“America is a nation of laws, not lawlessness,” said Congressman Crenshaw. “If you’re in this country as a guest and you assault a police officer or destroy public property during a riot, you’ve made your choice.”

Crenshaw’s legislation, known as the No Safe Harbor for Riot Offenders Act, or the RIOT Act, would crack down on non-citizen rioters who attack law enforcement officers or vandalize public property during a riot or other declared emergency. If passed and signed by President Donald Trump, the bill would mandate the deportation of immigrants convicted of these crimes and tag them as permanently inadmissible. This would apply to all non-citizens, including DACA recipients, and those with legal permanent resident status. It also requires that they be detained during the entire removal process.

“The RIOT Act ensures there are real consequences: mandatory detention, deportation, and permanent removal,” Crenshaw said in a written statement. “We protect peaceful protest with the Constitution. But if you use that moment to attack a cop or burn a patrol car — and you’re not a U.S. citizen — then your time here is over.”

According to Congress.gov, the bill has 22 co-sponsors. The sponsors include:

Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX)

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL)

Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA)

Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL)

Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-NC)

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX)

Rep. John McGuire (R-VA)

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX)

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI)

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL)

Rep. Mark Messmer (R-IA)

Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT)

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA)

Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL)

Rep. Pat Harrigan (R-NC)

Rep. Brendan Gill (R-TX)

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY)

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN)

Crenshaw lists the following as key provisions of the RIOT Act:

Makes non-citizens deportable if convicted of assaulting law enforcement, U.S. military personnel, or vandalizing public property during a riot or declared emergency.

Applies to illegal aliens, DACA recipients, and lawful permanent residents.

Bars deported individuals from ever reentering the United States.

Triggers mandatory enforcement during any federal, state, or local state of emergency.