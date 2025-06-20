Texas Offers $4,000 Reward for Arrest of Featured Most-Wanted Criminal Alien

The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering a reward of $4,000 in June for information leading to the arrest of an illegal alien from Mexico who is wanted for two counts of indecency with a child by exposure. The Mexican national also has a conviction for assault causing bodily injury and is wanted for a probation violation.

DPS officials posted a request for the public’s assistance for information leading to the arrest of one of the state’s 10 Most Wanted Criminal Aliens. The department is featuring 27-year-old Angel Brahayan Guerrero-Gallegos, a Mexican national illegally present in the United States. The department is offering a $4,000 reward for said information.

Police have been searching for Guerrero-Gallegos since May 2024, DPS officials stated. He is wanted by the Fort Worth Police Department, which obtained a warrant for his arrest based on two counts of indecency with a child by exposure. The report from DPS says he also has a probation violation following a conviction for assault causing bodily injury out of Johnson County, Texas.

The DPS website states:

Guerrero-Gallegos is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest and both arms, and scars on his abdomen and right arm. More information about Guerrero-Gallegos or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here. Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 31 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including eight sex offenders and nine criminal illegal immigrants—with $25,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

Persons with information relating to Guerrero-Gallegos are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-252-8477 (TIPS).