FEDS: Migrant Identity Theft Investigation Leads to ICE Workplace Raid in North Carolina

An identity theft investigation led to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) workplace raid at a fire equipment factory in North Carolina on Wednesday. The operation led to the arrest of at least 30 people, according to a local news report.

ICE Homeland Security Investigations special agents and deputies with the U.S. Marshals Service conducted a workplace enforcement operation at the Buckeye Fire Equipment Company in King Mountain, North Carolina, on Wednesday. The operation followed an investigation by the HSI into allegations of identity theft.

ICE officials told Queen City News they visited the plant as part of an investigation into identity theft and other crimes.

“Allegations of identity theft and you should take seriously. Would you want your identities used for someone else to work or do whatever they’re going to do with them? So its a serious federal crime,” ICE spokesman Lindsay Williams told the local news outlet. “There have been some folks detained where somewhere in the dozen or so range, but that number may increase as we continue.”

Officials later confirmed they had placed at least 30 people into custody. They expect that number to increase as the investigation continues.

ICE officials told local NBC affiliate WCNC that agents executed a criminal search warrant related to allegations of identity theft to hire people who aren’t authorized to work in the U.S.

“These are allegations that the employer, or somebody in their charge, used fraudulent or incorrect documents to allow people who aren’t authorized to work in this country to work,” ICE spokesperson Williams told WCNC.

Breitbart Texas contacted ICE officials for further information about the operation in North Carolina. A response was not available by press time.

ICE has not confirmed whether any of the employers are targets of the investigation.