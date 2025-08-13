Indian Illegal Alien Sex, Labor, Drug Trafficking Ring Busted by Feds in Nebraska

Federal authorities in Nebraska carried out a series of raids, leading to the arrest of a group of Indian nationals who were allegedly engaged in an elaborate scheme involving sex, labor, and drug trafficking. In addition to multiple businesses owned by the suspected traffickers in Nebraska, the scheme also involved companies in Georgia and Texas.

In an announcement on Tuesday, U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska Lesley A. Woods reported the arrest of five Indian nationals and the unsealing of a 65-page indictment alleging that the suspects operated a series of hotels, motels, and “Brow and Lash” salons that were allegedly used to traffic other illegal aliens. The aliens were allegedly forced to provide labor and sex to pay for rooms in the hotels where they were forced to live, the indictment obtained by Breitbart Texas alleges.

USA Woods announced the arrest of:

Kentakumar Chaudhari, a/k/a Ken Chaudhari, age 36, of Elkhorn, NE;

Rashmi Ajit Samani, a/k/a Falguni Samani, age 42, of Elkhorn, NE;

Amit Prahladbhai Chaudhari, a/k/a Amit, age 32, of Omaha;

Amit Babubhai Chaudhari, a/k/a Matt, age 33, of Omaha; and

Maheshkumar Chaudhari, a/k/a Mahesh, age 38, of Norfolk, NE.

Arrests took place at 14 business locations and two homes associated with the suspects, a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office revealed. The indictment alleges the trafficking of illegal aliens, sex trafficking, and drug trafficking.

United States Attorney Lesley Woods said, “There is no evil greater than the evil that seeks to trap, oppress, and exploit human beings for profit or pleasure. Where that evil exists, Nebraska law enforcement working together at the federal, state, and local levels, as occurred in this case, will seek it, find it, root it out, and ensure every rescued victim has an opportunity to obtain justice and freedom from their captors.”

Investigators with the FBI and ICE Homeland Security Investigations rescued ten minors from an alleged labor trafficking conspiracy. The indictment describes a 12-year-old female who was forced to work as a housekeeper at one of the properties for long hours with little pay.

“Seventeen adult victims were also rescued from the same conspiracy,” the statement revealed. “The complaint affidavit details the allegedly exploitative conditions these victims were subjected to while being required to pay the defendants for their lodging at the hotels. The lodging accommodations were unclean, unsafe, and unhealthy.”

“On one occasion, a source working with the federal government entered a hotel room where immigrant victims were sleeping on the floor of the room with cockroaches crawling on the victims as they slept,” officials reported.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also alleges a sex trafficking operation that included adults and minors. “Sex trafficking was not only allowed at the hotels according to complaint affidavit allegations, but also encouraged, protected from law enforcement detection, and sex trafficking victims at the hotels were subjected not only to the traditional perpetrators of a sex trafficking scheme but also to hotel management and employees victimizing them as well,” officials alleged.

Two Spanish-speaking minor females told investigators they were transported from out of state and forced to engage in commercial sex acts. They said they were also forced to perform sex acts on hotel employees to rent rooms or keep rooms already rented, the indictment reports.

A former employee allegedly told investigators he witnessed a woman being forced to perform oral sex on a front desk employee to keep from being kicked out of the property. She reportedly carried out the act but was kicked out anyway, he stated. He said he also observed an obviously underage Indian female who solicited him for sex. He said he took her to the room where her male relatives were staying and they asked if they could get a free room if she engaged in sex with him.

He said security cameras were moved to create a blind spot for rooms that were used for prostitution.

Another woman who stayed at one of the properties was shown a video of her being sexually assaulted in one of the rooms. The video appeared to be recorded by a secret camera installed in the bedroom furniture, the indictment states. The employees told her the video had been uploaded to a porn site

In addition, drug trafficking is alleged to have taken place on the properties and businesses involved in the scheme. The statement from prosecutors states:

Overdoses were a common problem, and at least one hotel had to keep Narcan at the front desk as a result. One source cited described a stairwell of one of the hotels as being littered with drug needles. Drug use was open and notorious in the parking lots according to eyewitnesses and to some online guest reviews.

Many of the illegal aliens, victimized by the alleged conspirators, entered the U.S. without inspection and were later apprehended and “paroled” into the U.S. during the Biden-era border crisis. The human trafficking included adults and minor children, the indictment reveals. Some of the migrants crossed the Mexican border into Arizona and told Border Patrol agents they would be residing at the defendants’ hotels and motels, officials stated.

One source told investigators he was directed to travel to North Carolina for the purpose of transporting a family, including two children, to Nebraska. During this incident, according to the indictment, a traffic stop took place and HSI investigators learned that the family entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 and were “paroled” into the U.S. due to a lack of bed space in detention facilities. They were released with a Notice to Appear, a common practice under the Biden administration. The family told investigators they were traveling to Nebraska for a “vacation” and that someone else was paying for the trip.

Investigators learned the conspirators would charge up to $79,000 to transport migrants from India to the United States.

The conspirators also schemed to stage a fake robbery at a brow salon to enable one of the illegal aliens to apply for a U visa.

During the investigation, officials seized more than $565,0o0 in cash that was allegedly involved in money laundering. The government also filed suit to seize multiple properties involved in the scheme, prosecutors stated.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kolel said in the written statement, “Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery. This investigation revealed victims right here in the heart of the heartland forced into sexual activity, living and working in dangerous and filthy conditions, and extorted to work in grueling jobs with little to no pay.”

ICE HSI Special Agent in Charge Mark Zito added, “There is nothing more reprehensible than exploiting human beings, particularly children, for sex, abusive labor conditions or deliberately violating U.S. immigration laws to profit from their suffering. These criminals hide in the shadows, prey on the vulnerable and show no regard for the laws for the laws or values of our nation. Their crimes are calculated to be difficult to uncover but HSI and our federal partners have no intention of stopping until these predators are brought to justice and every victim is freed from their grip.”

Agencies involved in the investigation include the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, the Omaha Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol, the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Branch, the United States Marshals Service, and the Nebraska State Attorney General’s Office.

“When so many law enforcement agencies come together as one team, united in their relentless pursuit of justice, there is no organized crime network operating within Nebraska’s borders that can escape identification and accountability,” USA Woods concluded.