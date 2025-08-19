DANGER CONTINUES: Texas Man Arrested for Smuggling 40 Migrants in Box Truck in Summer Heat

HOUSTON, Texas — Callous human smugglers continue to risk lives to move their human cargo from the border region to the interior of Texas. This week, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas filed charges against a Houston man who allegedly packed 40 migrants into a secret, locked compartment in the rear of a box truck.

Despite the lower numbers of migrants attempting to enter the U.S. illegally by crossing the border from Mexico into Texas, human smugglers continue to find ways to move “got-aways” from the border region northward. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Houston announced the arrest 25-year-old Kenneth Gamboa. He appeared before Magistrate Judge Brian Bajew on Monday, according to Fox 26 Houston.

The criminal complaint obtained by Breitbart Texas alleges that Gamboa approached a Border Patrol interior checkpoint in Jim Hogg County, Texas, on August 14, while driving a box truck. A Border Patrol K-9, Kabo, alerted to the possible presence of drug or human cargo near the rear section of the truck.

Gambo allegedly told the agents he was carrying a load of produce to San Antonio. After Kabo alerted, the agents directed Gambo to the secondary inspection area, where agents utilized a “Backscatter” x-ray system to inspect the cargo area. That scan recorded what appeared to be a large number of people standing in a cramped area.

Gambo was talking to someone on his cell phone earbuds during the inspection, and agents directed him to hang up the phone.

The agents conducted a physical inspection of the cargo area and found a false wall that was screwed shut. The agents removed the screws and found 40 illegal aliens packed inside. The agents removed the migrants from the overheated compartment with little airflow and no means of escape in the event of a crash or abandonment.

According to Accuweather.com, the temperature in Jim Hogg County on August 15 reached a high of 95 degrees — a lower than usual temperature for this time of year. Temperatures inside the cargo area were likely more than 120 degrees.

After transport to “Base 5,” special agents assigned to ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) attempted to interview Gambo about the incident. The accused human smuggler declined to participate in the interview and requested an attorney.

Agents interviewed four of the illegal aliens, all Mexican nationals. The witnesses said they paid members of a human smuggling organization to be transported from the border region to cities in the interior of the United States, the complaint states.

According to Fox 26, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said that 26 of the 40 illegal aliens had previously been removed from the U.S. They now face federal felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal. If convicted, they each could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Gambo is charged with smuggling of illegal aliens (8 USC 1324) and could face up to ten years in federal prison if convicted. He could also face a fine of up to $250,000.