‘Legion’ of Florida Sheriff’s Deputies Sent to Arrest Illegal Alien for Alleged Assault of ICE Agents

A Florida sheriff sent a “legion” of deputies to arrest an illegal alien who allegedly assaulted ICE agents. Officials report the man is a Nicaraguan national illegally present in the United States.

An illegal alien with an outstanding order of removal and a warrant for a DWI charge in Texas violently attacked two ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents in Lakeland, Florida, on Tuesday morning. After the attack, the suspect fled the scene but was tracked down and captured by Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies after burglarizing a business.

In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd described the fight between the two HSI special agents and 21-year-old Denis Corea-Miranda, an illegal alien from Nicaragua. Grady told reporters Corea-Miranda had a non-extradition warrant issued in Galveston, Texas, for a DWI arrest and an existing order of removal from the United States issued by an immigration judge.

According to Grady, the two HSI agents had information that Corea-Miranda was at a Lakeland residence and spotted the suspect getting into a vehicle with two other people on Tuesday morning. The pair of special agents stopped the vehicle on Reynolds Road in Lakeland and attempted to take him into custody.

Grady says the suspect attempted to flee on foot but was chased and tackled by one of the special agents. Corea-Miranda allegedly resisted arrest and refused to submit. Grady described the fight with the two agents as lasting five minutes. Despite the suspect being pepper-sprayed by one of the agents, he managed to flee into a nearby wooded area.

According to Grady, his dispatchers were notified of the assault and attempt to escape by Corea-Miranda, prompting him to send what he describes as a “legion” of assets to track the fugitive down. Grady says he sent deputies, a helicopter, unmanned aerial drones, and canine units to track Corea-Miranda.

Grady told reporters that a 911 call was received from a local business reporting that the fugitive was hiding near metal barrels stored on a loading dock. An employee of the company told authorities he spotted the suspect, who asked for a glass of water. The employee moved inside the business, secured the door, and then called the authorities.

Polk County Deputies responded to the location and discovered Corea-Miranda had once again fled. The chase from that scene did not last long, as Sheriff Grady reported that one of his lieutenants took Corea-Miranda into custody without incident shortly thereafter.

Grady expressed frustration that Corea-Miranda had been arrested at the border near Chula Vista, California, by the Border Patrol during the Biden administration in 2021 . Under catch-and-release policies of Joe Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, he was released into the United States. “They gave him a court date and released him, that’s right, catch and release,” the frustrated sheriff said.

Grady also lamented that the suspect managed to avoid deportation after being arrested for driving while intoxicated in Galveston, Texas.

Court records obtained by Breitbart Texas show that on July 2, 2024, Corea-Miranda allegedly operated a motor vehicle in a public place while being intoxicated. He was released on a $1,500 bond. It is not clear if immigration officers placed a detainer on the suspected drunk driver. A warrant was issued for his arrest on December 6, 2024.

According to the Magistrate Warning, Corea-Miranda claimed to be a United States citizen.

At the press conference, Grady displayed a photo of a smiling Corea-Miranda taken alongside several Polk County Deputies. Grady says the smile soon faded when Corea learned of the state criminal charges he will now face.

Corea-Miranda is being charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, burglary of an occupied structure and resisting with and without violence. Each charge is elevated due to Corea-Miranda’s illegal status under Florida law according to Grady. These charges, according to Grady are in addition to any others applied at the federal level once Corea-Miranda answers the state charges.

The attack on the DHS HSI Special Agents on Tuesday is yet another example of the increasing physical violence facing federal immigration agents. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem issued a statement about the escalating attacks on Friday saying, “Our brave ICE law enforcement are now facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them as they risk their lives to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. These acts of violence are fueled by sanctuary politicians’ rhetoric vilifying our law enforcement.”

As reported by Breitbart Texas, the Trump administration is cracking down on offenders who assault federal agents in the state. In early August, A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Paramount, California man suspected of throwing pieces of cinderblock that struck and injured a Border Patrol agent during an anti-ICE protest in June. The suspect indicted in the assault now faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

