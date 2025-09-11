GRAPHIC: Biden-Released Illegal Alien Seen Carrying Severed Head Across Texas Motel Parking Lot

A 37-year-old illegal alien from Cuba is in the Dallas County jail after he allegedly decapitated a man at an area motel. A video shows the man carrying what appears to be a blood-dripping severed head across the motel parking lot and throwing it into a dumpster. The Cuban national with a lengthy violent criminal history was released by the Biden administration into Texas on January 13 — one week before Donald Trump was sworn in as president, according to ICE.

“This is a horrible and senseless act of violence that could have been prevented had this dangerous alien not been allowed to stay in the U.S,” an ICE spokesperson told Breitbart Texas in a written statement.

The spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) provided the following statement:

On Sept. 10, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Officers assisted the Dallas Police Department in the interrogation of Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, an illegal criminal alien from Cuba who allegedly beheaded a man in front of the victim’s spouse and child. Cobos-Martinez did the unthinkable and proceeded to kick the head around like a soccer ball. ERO Dallas swiftly lodged an immigration detainer on the suspect. Cobos-Martinez has a lengthy criminal history that includes arrests and convictions for grand theft motor vehicle, false imprisonment, carjacking, and indecency with child through sexual contact. He was most recently in ERO Dallas custody at the Bluebonnet Detention Center until he was released on an order of supervision on Jan. 13, 2025, because there were no removal flights to Cuba under the Biden administration.

Dallas police investigators say that Yordanis Cobos-Martinez got into an argument with 50-year-old Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah at the Downtown Suites motel on September 10. He reportedly became angry when Nagamallaiah, an Indian national, gave instructions to a coworker to translate instead of speaking directly to him. Cobos-Martinez then allegedly pulled a machete “from his person” and began hacking at the victim, according to information published from an arrest affidavit by Fox 4 Dallas.

Nagamallaiah ran from his attacker and headed to the office while Cobos-Martinez continued to hack at him with the machete, the affidavit states. The victim’s wife and son attempted to stop the attack, but Cobos-Martinez continued until he severed the man’s head while they watched.

He reportedly kicked the head twice before picking it up and carrying the lifeless head to a dumpster.

A Dallas Fire and Rescue crew reportedly followed Cobos-Martinez down the road, where police officers arrived and took him into custody.

A graphic video shows the severed head rolling across the parking lot, leaving a trail of blood in its wake.

A slightly censored version of the video posted on social media shows the EMS crew arriving shortly after Cobos-Martinez appears to walk up to the severed head lying in the motel parking lot. The man identified by police as Cobos-Martinez seems to pick up the disembodied head, leaving a trail of blood along his path. He drops the head at one point, pauses, and picks it up again, leaving a pool of blood on the pavement.

As the ambulance arrives, Cobos-Martinez is seen opening the gate to a dumpster and taking the head inside. He calmly walks away as bystanders point him out to the paramedics. The Fox 4 video above shows police taking Cobos-Martinez into custody. His white t-shirt appears to be soaked in his victim’s blood.