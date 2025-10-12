Schumer Shutdown Halts TRICARE Medical Payments for Military, Families — Jeopardizes Care

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — As the Schumer shutdown moves through its second week, health care providers are not being compensated for services provided to military service members and their families. Some doctors and health care providers in San Antonio who rely on TRICARE to pay for services provided to military members and dependents say they are now starting to feel the pinch.

The Democrats’ stated priority of extending federal subsidies related to Obamacare coverage may now be endangering the health care services for United States military service members, retirees, and their dependents. Although the financial hardships facing medical providers who rely on TRICARE are of nationwide concern, the issue is perhaps more visible in San Antonio, often referred to as “Military City USA” due to the number of Department of War installations located within the city.

San Antonio is home to Joint Base San Antonio, the U.S. military’s largest joint base operation that includes Lackland Air Force Base, Randolph Air Force Base, Fort Sam Houston, and Camp Bullis. Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the bases and their families rely on TRICARE to reimburse civilian health care providers who are now feeling the financial impact of the shutdown. Military retirees also rely on TRICARE insurance for healthcare needs.

In a recent San Antonio News4SA report, one health care provider servicing families with children with developmental disorders was already struggling to stay open. Dr. Britt Sims, Executive Director of Integrated Behavior Solutions, told News4SA, “We can last a couple of weeks on what I have personally, but now, I’m done. I’m spent. If by some miracle, something happens, then I don’t know. We’ll keep fighting somehow.”

Another healthcare provider serving retirees, soldiers, and their families is under the same pressure as the shutdown continues. Dr. Gia Koehne, who owns a small practice called the Blossom Center for Children in San Antonio, told News4SA, “Because of all of this, everything is completely stalled and halted.”

“We have a lot of families that need services, and we just don’t have the capacity to be able to do that, because we’re not getting paid,” Koehne explained. Blossom Center for Children provides services for children with autism.

TRICARE, the government-sponsored health insurance program for active, reserve, and retired military members and their families, warned of the payment delays related to the government shutdown in a statement released on October 1. The message released by TRICARE read:

During the current lapse in government appropriations, you may continue to get care or attend currently scheduled appointments with your civilian providers. Your usual out-of-pocket costs will apply. You may also continue to fill prescriptions at military pharmacies, retail network pharmacies, and home delivery. However, TRICARE may not be able to process or pay medical claims received on or after October 1, 2025, until funding is restored. The Defense Health Agency is also working with our TRICARE contractors to also communicate with healthcare providers on potential delays in payment. We understand this may cause concern and inconvenience, and we sincerely regret the disruption. We remain committed to resuming full operation as quickly as possible once appropriations are enacted.

