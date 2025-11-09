Abbott Declares War on Property Taxes, Border Chaos, and Woke Left in Fiery 2026 Campaign Launch

HOUSTON, TX — Texas Governor Greg Abbott officially launched his campaign for a historic fourth term Sunday evening, delivering a fiery re-election announcement speech that doubled down on conservative priorities and praised President Donald Trump’s border policies.

Speaking to a packed crowd at East River 9 Golf Course in Houston, Abbott unveiled a bold agenda focused on property tax relief, border security, and economic freedom. “Texas is the blueprint for America’s future,” Abbott declared, touting the state’s top rankings in job creation, business development, and innovation. “Since I’ve been your Governor, Texas is number one for new jobs, number one for the best state for doing business, number one for business relocations and expansions, and number one for electrical generation.”

Abbott pledged to deliver at least $10 billion in new property tax cuts, blasting local governments like Harris County for exploiting loopholes to hike rates. But Sunday’s speech also previewed a sweeping overhaul of the property tax system, rooted in voter control and fiscal restraint. “No taxing entity should be able to raise your property taxes without two-thirds approval by voters,” he said. “No approval, no new taxes.”

He outlined a multi-pronged reform plan that includes:

Two-thirds voter approval for all local property tax increases

Rollback elections triggered by 15% of registered voters

Appraisal predictability through five-year cycles

A 3% cap on appraisal growth for all properties

Spending limits for local governments tied to population + inflation

A constitutional amendment allowing voters to eliminate school district property taxes

“Texans deserve complete control over their property taxes,” Abbott said, referencing his record $51 billion in tax relief this session alone. “We’re going to turn the tables on local taxing authorities and put the power with the people.”

On border security, Abbott credited President Trump with empowering federal agents to act decisively. “Under President Trump, our Border Patrol agents are unleashed to do their jobs,” Abbott said, drawing applause. He highlighted the success of Operation Lone Star, which has deployed state troops and installed razor wire along the border, often in defiance of federal authorities. “Texas is the only state to build our own border wall,” Abbott said. “We’ve seized enough fentanyl to kill more than every man, woman, and child in the US, Canada, and Mexico combined.”

Abbott also framed Texas as a bulwark against progressive governance, referencing recent events in New York City and California. “We will not let socialist policies take root in Texas,” he said, alluding to the election of Zohran Mamdani in New York and redistricting battles with California Governor Gavin Newsom. “In places where Democrats rule, everything is backwards. Illegal immigrants stay in luxury hotels while Americans struggle to pay the rent.”

The governor’s announcement comes amid speculation about his national ambitions, with some viewing his re-election bid as a springboard for a potential 2028 presidential run. Abbott did not address those rumors directly, but emphasized Texas’s leadership role in shaping national policy. “Texas is not just another state. It’s our home. Our heritage. Texas is the heartbeat of this land we call America.”

Abbott’s campaign email teased the event as a “vision for the future of Texas,” and Sunday’s speech delivered just that — a vision rooted in low taxes, strong borders, and unapologetic conservatism. “We are Texans, and in 2026 we will remind the whole world that the spirit of Texas will never be broken,” Abbott said. “Let’s roll.”