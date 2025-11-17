WATCH: Police Injured After Man ‘Weaponized’ Work Van During Charlotte ICE Operation

A U.S. citizen weaponized a van against law enforcement officers this afternoon near University City in Charlotte, triggering a high-speed pursuit through densely populated streets. The suspect attempted to ram multiple police vehicles before being boxed in and arrested. One officer was injured, and a firearm was recovered from the van. Authorities say the suspect has a history of resisting arrest and disruptive conduct.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials released a video showing a white work van driving recklessly into an area where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were conducting a targeted immigration operation. The van, driven by a U.S. citizen with a criminal history, came dangerously close to three officers.

DHS officials report that after nearly striking the officers, the driver attempted to flee. He allegedly led pursuing officers on a dangerous high-speed chase through a densely populated area. Officials say the man, later identified as a U.S. citizen, attempted to ram law enforcement vehicles.

“As agents were boxing him in — the driver proceeded to ram law enforcement vehicles in an attempt to escape,” officials stated. “When the driver was arrested, a firearm was found in the vehicle.”

Sadly, one officer was injured in the pursuit.

Following his arrest, ICE officials learned he had prior arrests for resisting arrest, public disturbance, and “intoxicated/disruptive conduct.”