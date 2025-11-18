ICE, ATF: Illegal Alien, Texas Son Busted for Trafficking 75+ Firearms, Bulk Ammo from Gun Shows

Federal agents in Tulsa charged a Mexican national illegally residing in the U.S. and his Houston-based son with trafficking more than 75 firearms and bulk ammunition purchased at local gun shows, following a multi-agency investigation by ICE, ATF, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

State and federal law enforcement officials arrested Andres Avila, a 48-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, and his son, 22-year-old Anthony Avila, a Texas border U.S. citizen, on charges of trafficking firearms and ammunition purchases at gun shows in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. Officials also charged the father with being an illegal alien in possession of firearms and ammunition, according to information released by U.S. immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

“Oftentimes, illegally trafficked firearms end up in the hands of the drug cartels, terrorists, foreign adversaries, or other bad actors,” said HSI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Travis Pickard. “By working alongside our partners to uncover this scheme and seize these firearms, we’ve prevented a large cache of deadly weapons from potentially being used to sew chaos or fueling other illicit criminal activity or acts of violence.”

Federal agents observed the father-son duo engaging in practices they say are consistent with “straw purchases” and” firearms trafficking,” officials reported. Court records show that the duo paid cash to purchase firards from private sellers and avoid background checks.

During a six-hour period, agents observed several purchases and then left the gun show in a vehicle with Texas license plates. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, officials observed bulk ammunition that appeared to have been purchased at the gun show. ICE officials conducted a records check and determined the father is illegally present in the United States and is prohibited from receiving or possessing firearms.

Agents interviewed vendors at the gun show booth where the Avilas stored the purchased firearms in totes. Agents found more than 75 firearms being stored by the vendor. The vendors said they met Andres and Anthony through a Texas pawn shop.

Agents from ICE Homeland Security Investigations Dallas, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers.