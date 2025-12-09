Trump Vows that Texas Farmers Won’t Be Cheated, Slaps Mexico with Tariff over Broken Water Deal

President Donald Trump blasted Mexico for “stealing America’s water.” He announced a five percent tariff on Mexican imports after the country failed to honor its treaty obligations, vowing to force compliance and promising Texas farmers that “relief is coming.”

The punitive action by President Trump against Mexico comes as Mexico continues to violate the 1944 U.S.-Mexico Water Treaty. During the treaty’s just-ended five-year cycle, which began in October 2020, Mexico shorted the United States more than 800,000 cubic acre-feet of water. Mexico delivered less than 30 percent of its contract obligation.

“The U.S needs Mexico to release 200,000 acre-feet of water before December 31st, and the rest must come soon after,” President Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “As of now, Mexico is not responding, and it is very unfair to our U.S. Farmers who deserve this much-needed water.”

“This violation is seriously hurting our BEAUTIFUL TEXAS CROPS AND LIVESTOCK,” the president wrote. “That is why I have authorized documentation to impose a 5% Tariff on Mexico if this water isn’t released, IMMEDIATELY.” (emphasis placed by the president)

The day after the president’s inauguration in January, Breitbart Texas interviewed U.S. Representative Monica De La Cruz (R-TX), who represents a South Texas district that includes the Rio Grande Valley. The Texas congresswoman told Breitbart that the issue of the Mexican water treaty was critical to her district.

In March, De La Cruz praised the Trump administration’s efforts to enforce the treaty, saying the president took “decisive action to hold the Government of Mexico accountable for their lack of compliance with the 1944 Water Treaty.” She stated it was unacceptable and unfair for Mexico to send U.S. water to Mexican farmers while farmers in South Texas suffer.

Representative Tony Gonzales (R-TX) said the water shortfall is an “existential threat” to approximately 50,000 South Texas jobs.

President Trump concluded his statement saying, “I have authorized documentation to impose a 5% Tariff on Mexico if this water isn’t released, IMMEDIATELY. The longer Mexico takes to release the water, the more our Farmers are hurt. Mexico has an obligation to FIX THIS NOW. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”