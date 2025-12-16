Criminal Alien Sentenced Gets Maximum Sentence for Brutal Assault on ICE Officer in Kansas

Federal prosecutors and Homeland Security officials vowed zero tolerance for violence against law enforcement after a criminal illegal alien from Mexico was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a brutal assault on an ICE officer in Wichita, Kansas. The sentence is the maximum penalty allowed for this charge under federal law.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas Ryan A. Kriegshauser condemned the attack as “completely unacceptable” and praised the courage of officers who risk their lives daily. At the same time, Homeland Security Investigations Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Charles J. Cole underscored that anyone who lays a hand on federal agents will face swift and severe justice. The sentencing of Diego Barron‑Esquivel, who violently punched and strangled an ICE officer with his own badge cord until the agent nearly lost consciousness, was described as a clear warning to those who threaten law enforcement: they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“Violence against law enforcement is completely unacceptable and will be dealt with very seriously,” said Kriegshauser. “Our society would cease to function without brave officers enforcing the law. We owe these officers our thanks and our respect. This sentence shows how egregious the conduct was in this case.”

Barron-Esquivel pleaded guilty in February to intentionally assaulting and strangling an ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officer while he was performing his official duties

Secretary Noem made clear that Barron‑Esquivel’s sentence is a warning to anyone who dares attack law enforcement: the worst of the worst will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and justice will be delivered without compromise.

