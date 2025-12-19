FEDS: Illegal Alien Freed by Fairfax Officials Executes Virginia Man After ICE Detainer Ignored

A Salvadoran illegal alien released by Fairfax County in defiance of an ICE detainer is now charged with murdering a man in Reston less than a day later—an avoidable killing, federal officials say, that happened only because local authorities refused to hand him over to immigration agents.

Department of Homeland Security officials said Fairfax County officials “have blood on their hands” after releasing Marvin Fernando Morales‑Ortez, a Salvadoran illegal alien, despite having an immigration detainer in place. Morales-Ortiz allegedly murdered a Ruston, Virginia, man the day after the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office ignored the ICE detainer and released him.

Morales-Ortez is now charged with killing a man from Reston. ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers placed the detainer after discovering a lengthy criminal history that includes assault, assault against law enforcement, and brandishing a firearm. He has at least seven criminal cases since 2020, including a murder charge that was later dismissed, ICE officials stated.

“Fairfax County FAILED the victim by refusing to work with ICE and releasing this criminal alien onto Virginia streets instead of safely into ICE custody,”officials stated.

Fairfax County officials attempted to blame the Salvadoran illegal alien’s release on ICE, saying they did not seek a “judicial warrant.” Instead, Fairfax County chose to ignore the legally enforceable detainer that is recognized across the country, except in sanctuary jurisdictions.

“Accordingly, and consistent with our policies and the law, once the court issued an order dismissing his cases, Mr. Morales Ortez was released.” Fairfax County officials stated, according to a Fox News report.

A DHS spokesperson resonded, telling Fox News, “This is nothing more than sanctuary politicians trying to pass the blame for their REFUSAL to protect American citizens.”

“To honor a detainer, officials do NOT need a judicial warrant. The sanctuary politicians of Fairfax have blood on their hands,” the spokesperson continued. “They should have turned this serial criminal illegal alien over to ICE law enforcement–instead they chose to RELEASE him back into Virginia neighborhoods.”

Police identified the murder victim as Marvin Ernesto Morale, no relation to the accused illegal alien killer.