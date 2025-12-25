U.S. Southern Border: Christmas This Year vs. Last

Last Christmas, the U.S. southern border was the epicenter of a national crisis. One year later, it is the centerpiece of a political victory lap, as the Trump administration touts record‑low crossings, aggressive enforcement, and what officials call “the most secure border in American history.”

“Just one year ago, our border faced unprecedented chaos,” Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks stated in a post on social media. “Today, thanks in part to the relentless dedication of Border Patrol Agents, we have achieved historic border security milestones and record-low illegal crossings.”

During the first ten full months of the Trump administration, Border Patrol agents encountered approximately 73,329 migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. between ports of entry, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Southwest Land Border Encounters Report. One year earlier, during the final year of the Biden-era Border Crisis, the number of encounters was 879,837.

During these periods, the apprehensions in the Biden era averaged nearly 88,000 encounters per month. This fell precipitously during the Trump administration to approximately 7,300 per month — a decrease of almost 92 percent.

Earlier this month, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Krist Noem stated, “In record-time we have secured the border, taken the fight to cartels, and arrested thousands upon thousands of criminal illegal aliens.”

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we are making America safe again… Though 2025 was historic, we won’t rest until the job is done.”

Chief Banks concluded his post, stating, “During this holiday season, rest assured that our agents remain focused on protecting the homeland. The border is closed.”