TRUMP: ‘It’s the Donroe Doctrine Now’ — Monroe Doctrine Frames the U.S. Arrest of Venezuela’s Maduro

The arrest of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro wasn’t just a takedown — it was the most forceful revival of the Monroe Doctrine in a generation, a blunt reminder that hostile regimes and cartel‑run states in the Western Hemisphere will face consequences. And President Donald Trump made the message unmistakable, declaring, “It’s not the Monroe Doctrine anymore — it’s the Donroe Doctrine.”

U.S. officials say Maduro’s regime crossed every red line the Monroe Doctrine was built to prevent — turning Venezuela into a cartel‑run narco‑state, harboring foreign intelligence operatives, and exporting chaos across the hemisphere. The administration framed his arrest as a long‑overdue correction to years of appeasement, a message to every hostile actor in the region that the era of looking the other way is over. Trump’s team made clear that when a dictator in the Western Hemisphere partners with terrorists and traffickers, the United States will act — with or without anyone’s permission.

The Monroe Doctrine has long served as the backbone of U.S. policy in the Americas, resurfacing during moments of crisis — from Cold War confrontations in Cuba and Nicaragua to the 1989 arrest of Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega. The Trump administration is now placing Maduro’s capture squarely within that tradition, which has been applied by both Republican and Democratic presidents in modern times.

According to officials, the doctrine’s core purpose remains unchanged: preventing hostile actors, foreign-backed criminal networks, and destabilizing regimes from gaining footholds in the hemisphere. Maduro’s government, accused by U.S. prosecutors of running the Cartel De Los Soles (Cartel of the Suns) narcotrafficking network and partnering with designated terrorist groups, fit that definition.

Senior administration officials argue that Maduro’s activities represented a direct threat to U.S. national security and regional stability — the exact scenario the Monroe Doctrine was designed to address.

The arrest of Maduro echoes the 1989 U.S. operation that removed Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega, who was also indicted on drug-trafficking charges. In both cases, the U.S. acted unilaterally in the Western Hemisphere to apprehend a foreign leader accused of criminal activity that spilled across borders.

Officials say the Maduro operation reflects the same principle: when a hemispheric threat emerges, the United States reserves the right to act.

Once again, the Trump administration applied its “whole of government” approach to this operation. The attack on Venezuela and the arrest of Maduro included specialized military units, multiple intelligence agencies, and federal law enforcement partners.

The administration described the mission as part of a broader hemispheric security strategy aimed at dismantling transnational criminal networks operating from Venezuela to the Caribbean. Trump officials say the Monroe Doctrine provides the historical and legal context for such operations, emphasizing that the United States has long asserted a unique security role in the region.

President Trump took this a step further, rebranding the doctrine as the “Donroe” doctrine during a Saturday morning press conference.

“The Monroe Doctrine is a big deal, but we’ve superseded it by a lot,” Trump said on Saturday. “They now call it the Donroe Doctrine.”