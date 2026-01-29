Murderers, Rapists, Pedophiles: DHS Details Continuing Arrests of Criminal Illegal Aliens in Minnesota

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials released new details on arrests made one day this week during the continuing Operation Metro Surge. The DHS report identifies multiple criminal illegal aliens taken into custody on Tuesday in Minnesota for crimes ranging from homicide and rape to child abuse and domestic violence. The agency said sanctuary jurisdictions continue to obstruct efforts to remove dangerous offenders.

In a statement released on Wednesday, DHS officials reported the success of the continuing law enforcement operations in and around Minneapolis. Officials said the single day of operations on Tuesday led to taking criminal illegal aliens accused of murder, rape, child sex crimes, and cruelty toward a child off the streets.

“DHS law enforcement is on the ground in Minnesota, arresting criminal illegal aliens and removing these heinous monsters from Minnesota streets. Yesterday’s arrests included murderers, pedophiles, rapists, and child abusers,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “For years, sanctuary politicians allowed these criminals to roam free—even releasing violent criminals from their jails to terrorize more Americans. We need sanctuary jurisdictions to work with ICE and let us into their jails, so we can keep Americans safe.”

DHS officials report the arrest of the following criminal aliens as a sampling of the severity of their crimes or alleged crimes:

Worst of the worst arrested during Operation Metro Surge yesterday include: Image Michale Chanthavong, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted for homicide. Image Phourathekesone Littana, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted for rape and sex assault. Image Javier Gutierrez, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua charged for multiple crimes including sexual assault of a victim under 16 first-degree penetration, second-degree sexual assault-significant relationship with person under 16-multiple acts, and felony possession of controlled substances. Image Nghia Van Vu, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam convicted for sex assault, failure to register as a sex offender, homicide/negligent manslaughter, and conditional release violation. Image Ives Ibram Ventura-Dominguez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras with multiple arrests and convictions for crimes including assault, domestic violence, disorderly conduct, cruelty toward child and driving under the influence. Image Jose Willian Yuquilema-Llumi, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador convicted of domestic violence and disorderly conduct. Image Claudio Anaya-Arce, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for forgery, fraud, making a false report, and driving under the influence. Image Ashweel Ashweel Methayng Majok, a criminal illegal alien from Sudan with felony convictions including robbery, burglary, and larceny. Image Ana Karen Mota Cervantes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico charged for dangerous drugs-amphetamine.

More information about the numbers and types of criminal illegal aliens arrested in Minnesota can be found on the DHS Worst of the Worst Website. The website contains more than 40 pages of the Worst of the Worst criminal aliens arrested by ICE in targeted enforcement operations in Minnesota. Other areas of operation are also available on the website.

Despite the mounting list of violent offenders taken off the streets through Operation Metro Surge, Minnesota officials continue to shield criminal illegal aliens from federal custody for political reasons. By refusing to honor ICE detainers or allow a peaceful, secure transfer of custody inside their own jails, state and local leaders force ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers to conduct dangerous street arrests—putting agents, bystanders, and the very communities they claim to protect at greater risk.

DHS officials say the pattern is unmistakable: political leaders in Minnesota are choosing ideological positioning over public safety, even as murderers, rapists, child predators, and repeat violent offenders cycle through their jails only to be released back into the community. Until Minnesota authorities allow ICE to take custody directly from their facilities, DHS warns that residents will continue to face the consequences of policies that protect criminal aliens at the expense of their own constituents.