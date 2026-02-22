Americans Told to Shelter in Place Across Mexico After El Mencho’s Death Sparks Widespread Cartel Violence

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico issued an emergency shelter‑in‑place alert on Sunday, warning Americans to remain indoors as cartel violence erupted across multiple states following the Mexican military’s killing of CJNG leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera. The alert covers Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacán, Guerrero, and Nuevo León, where roadblocks, burning vehicles, and armed clashes have shut down travel and triggered widespread flight cancellations.

As violence erupted across the region, the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico issued a security alert, warning, “Due to ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, U.S. citizens in the named locations should shelter in place until further notice.”

The confirmation of El Mencho’s death triggered a wave of cartel violence across western Mexico, forcing flight cancellations, diversions, and highway shutdowns as CJNG gunmen torched vehicles and blocked major travel corridors, Breitbart Texas reported.

The violence continued to spread across Mexico on Sunday from the Pacific side to the Gulf of America. Near the Texas border in Tamaulipas, cartel gunmen turned the area into what is described as a “war zone.”

As security forces continue operations across multiple states, officials warn that additional clashes and travel disruptions remain likely in the coming days. The confirmation of El Mencho’s death marks one of the most significant blows ever dealt to CJNG, but the cartel’s rapid and violent response underscores the group’s continued reach and capacity for destabilization. For now, both Mexican authorities and U.S. officials are urging travelers to remain sheltered and avoid affected regions as the full impact of the operation continues to unfold.