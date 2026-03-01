Abbott Activates Operation Fury Shield to Protect Texas Infrastructure After Iran Strikes

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the Texas Military Department to activate service members under Operation Fury Shield, launching expanded patrols at energy facilities, ports, and the southern border as state leaders brace for potential retaliation following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. The deployment includes heightened cybersecurity operations and coordinated security efforts with DPS and federal partners, according to the governor’s announcement.

“Yesterday, I directed the Texas Military Department to activate service members under Operation Fury Shield to work alongside state and federal partners to safeguard our communities and critical infrastructure,” Abbott said in a written statement on Sunday. “Patrols have been increased at vital energy facilities, ports, and along our border. We have bolstered cybersecurity personnel and deployed unmanned aerial surveillance to monitor and protect critical infrastructure sites.”

The governor also ordered law enforcement and the Texas Military Department to increase patrols around potential targets for terrorists’ retaliation actions in the Lone Star State.

“I also directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard to intensify patrols and surveillance,” the governor stated. “Texas is relentlessly working with our federal partners to ensure every necessary resource is deployed to defend our communities.”

Abbott also responded to the apparent act of terrorism in Austin on Sunday, where a mass shooting incident left three people dead, including the shooter, and 17 people injured, as Breitbart Texas’s Randy Clark reported.

“Today, I directed the DPS to increase patrols and add law enforcement personnel in the 6th Street District in downtown Austin during weekends,” the governor added. “We must ensure enough boots on the ground to discourage criminal activity.”

Members of the FBI Joint Terrorist Task Force team joined the investigation in Austin after reports surfaced of possible links to terrorism.

“Texans are strong,” Abbott stated. “We will not be intimidated, and we will not be terrorized. We will defend our state without hesitation.”