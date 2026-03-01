Mass Shooting on Austin’s 6th Street Leaves 3 Dead, 17 Wounded — Shooter Killed by Police

At least three people were killed, and 17 were injured after shots rang out at a popular Sixth Street bar in the Texas capital city of Austin early Sunday morning. According to authorities, the shooter was killed by police officers who arrived at the establishment within a minute of the first emergency call.

During an early-morning press conference, Travis County EMS Chief Robert Luckritz told reporters that 14 people were transported to area hospitals. Authorities have not provided an update on their condition.

The New York Post reported that the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force is on the scene and assisting in the investigation. Other reports show that police were on the scene in less than one minute.

Details are still emerging about the shooting that involved a male suspect just before 2 a.m. at Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, located on the popular Sixth Street tourist area near the University of Texas campus. According to authorities, three officers who were patrolling near the popular nightspot arrived at the scene in 57 seconds.

According to Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis, the three officers who were patrolling the popular entertainment district transitioned to West Sixth street where they encountered the suspect and exchanged gunfire, killing the unnamed suspect. EMS Chief Luckritz told reporters three people, including the gunman, were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

A total of 17 patients were located at the scene, three according to Luckritz were determined to be in critical condition, 14 were transported to area hospitals. Authorities did not identify the suspect or provide additional information about the motive for the shooting. According to Davis, federal law enforcement partners are aiding in the investigation and assisting Austin police officers with the processing of evidence at the scene.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.