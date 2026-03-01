Four Killed, Six Shot In Texas Border City During Neighbor Dispute

McAllen, Texas — Authorities in the Texas border city of McAllen are investigating a fight between neighbors that escalated into a full blown gunbattle that left seven people shot, including four who died.

The shooting took place near Edinburg, Texas, in rural Hidalgo County shortly before 8 p.m. According to information released by Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, deputies responded to the mass shooting on Saturday evening. Upon arrival, sheriff deputies found multiple people with gunshot wounds. Two men and one woman had died at the scene, and emergency medical personnel rushed three other men to a local hospital, where a fourth individual later died.

While the case remains under investigation, authorities have revealed that the shooting stemmed from a conflict between neighbors that began earlier in the day in an apparent road rage incident.

The local TV station, Valleycentral.com, reported that authorities had responded to the same location earlier in the day regarding a road-rage incident, but they left after everyone there refused to cooperate.

Currently, authorities are working on gathering witness statements to the shooting, as well as the earlier road rage incident.

