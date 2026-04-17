ICE Director Lyons Resigns Hours After Announcing Largest Chinese Illegal Alien Gift Card Fraud in History

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons submitted a letter of resignation to the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday. The announcement followed his testimony before the House Appropriation Committee’s Subcommittee on Homeland Security regarding the ICE budget, where he announced the bust of Chinese illegal aliens allegedly involved in the largest gift card fraud scheme in history.

In a letter revealed by the New York Times, Lyons cited family issues as his reason for resigning. He said leading the agency he served for 20 years a “tremendous honor.”

“My sons are both reaching a pivotal point in their lives, and my wife and I wish to spend as much time as possible with them,” Lyons wrote in his resignation letter. “This was not an easy decision, but I believe it is the right one for me and my family at this time.”

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin responded to the resignation, calling Lyons a “great leader of ICE and a key player in helping the Trump administration remove murderers, rapists, pedophiles, terrorists, and gang members from American communities.”

Trump administration border czar Tom Homan called Lyons a selfless servant who achieved a “record number of removals in the first year of the administration,” according to a post on X by Fox News’ Bill Melugin.

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller added, “Todd is a phenomenal patriot and dedicated leader who has been at the center of President Trump’s historic efforts to secure our homeland and reverse the Democrats’ sinister border invasion.”

His resignation came hours after his testimony before the House Appropriation Committee’s Subcommittee on Homeland Security, where he disclosed that his ICE Homeland Security Investigations team broke the largest gift card fraud case in history. He said the scheme was carried out by transnational gangs within the Chinese Communist Party who entered the U.S. illegally under the Biden administration. He said the money was sent back to military units in China, according to a post on the White House Rapid Response 47 team’s social media account.

Breitbart News reported extensively on the success of ICE in rounding up the worst of the worst criminal aliens during Lyons’ tenure as director. Lyons led the arrest and removal of violent criminal illegal aliens, the U.S. efforts to combat Mexican and Venezuelan drug cartels and criminal gangs, and the fight against sanctuary city policies that make the country less safe.

Lyons will continue to serve as director of ICE through the end of May.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.