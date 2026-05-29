Harris County Democrat Vows to Reduce Arrests, Not Crime in Texas’ Largest City

HOUSTON, Texas — Harris County’s Democratic nominee for county judge, Letitia Plummer, is running on a platform centered on reducing arrests, shrinking the jail population, and expanding non‑police responses—not on reducing crime—according to her candidate profile submitted to the League of Women Voters of Houston.

Plummer, who calls herself “the most progressive candidate in this race,” outlines a sweeping decarceration agenda that would “maximize Cite and Release,” expand the Public Defender’s Office, and redirect county resources toward social‑service programs, according to a candidate profile published by the Houston League of Women Voters. Her stated goal is to “dramatically reduce the jail population” and end what she describes as the “cycling of black and brown individuals through the justice system.”

Her platform makes no mention of increasing law‑enforcement staffing, strengthening prosecution of violent offenders, or addressing the county’s long‑running crisis of repeat offenders released on low or no bond. Instead, Plummer emphasizes “Justice Decarceration and Reinvestment,” a policy framework aligned with national progressive movements that prioritize reducing arrests and incarceration rates over traditional crime‑reduction strategies.

Reminiscent of Biden-era “Catch and Release” border policies, Plummer calls for expanding “cite and release” policies for many offenses. This could result in an increasing number of arrest warrants if people do not show up for their court dates on citations.

Plummer also pledges to expand Harris Health satellite clinics, push for Medicaid expansion, and increase funding for mental‑health and “resilience” programs. She cites her record on Houston City Council—including environmental‑justice activism and apartment‑regulation reforms—as evidence of her leadership.

Her proposals come as Harris County continues to grapple with violent crime, a backlog of criminal cases, and repeated controversies involving defendants released on bond who later committed new offenses. State leaders have repeatedly criticized Harris County’s Democratic leadership for policies they argue prioritize ideology over public safety.

The Republican nominee for Harris County Judge, Orlando Sanchez, blasted Plummer’s platform, saying it doubles down on the same policies that have already failed county residents.

Sanchez told Breitbart Texas, “My opponent, Letitia Plummer, the self-described ‘most progressive’ candidate, wants to double down on the failed policies that have made Harris County families less safe. Her calls for aggressive ‘decarceration,’ expanding cite-and-release, and shifting resources away from law enforcement ignore the real concerns of residents who want safer streets and accountable government.”

“Harris County needs experienced leadership focused on fiscal responsibility, cutting wasteful spending, lowering property taxes, and prioritizing public safety, not more experiments that treat criminals with kid gloves while hardworking taxpayers foot the bill,” Sanchez continued. “As the only candidate with proven executive experience managing county finances and a record of sensible fiscal management, I will fight for all Harris County residents by restoring accountability, efficiency, and common-sense governance.”

Sanchez previously served as the Harris County Treasurer.

The Governor’s office also weighed in, drawing a sharp contrast between Plummer’s decarceration agenda and the state’s push for stronger enforcement.

“Governor Abbott expects local leaders to focus on protecting communities, not criminals. Texas Democrats would rather pander to violent criminals than ensure the safety of innocent Texans,” Governor Greg Abbott’s press secretary, Eduardo Leal, told Breitbart. “That’s why Governor Abbott will deny bail to criminal illegal immigrants, impeach rogue district attorneys, and establish a Texas Statewide Prosecutor.”

Abbott previously pledged to campaign aggressively in Harris County to support local down-ballot candidates. “The choice in this election is clear: Governor Abbott is working tirelessly to protect our communities, while Democrats are working to protect criminals,” Leal concluded.

Plummer’s platform sets up one of the clearest ideological divides in any major county race in Texas: a progressive decarceration agenda versus a law‑and‑order message centered on enforcement, accountability, and fiscal restraint.