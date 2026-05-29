Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Dave Matthew Headlining Left-Wing Protest Fest on Eve of Midterms

Tom Morello, an activist and guitarist of Rage Against the Machine, announced Wednesday he organized a protest festival to take place at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Oct. 3. in Columbia, Maryland.

“The mantra of the show is a very clear one,” Morello told the Washington Post in an interview. “It is a show about peace, love, justice and music.”

Career anti-Trump agitator Bruce Springsteen will be there to add his crying left-wing protests ahead of the mid-terms.

So too fellow travelers Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Joan Baez, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, Jack Black and others will come together for Morello’s festival.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, the Washington Post report details.

Why the concert?

“There is a palpable feeling that it is not just our country that is at stake, not just democracy that is at stake, but that people’s families, friends and neighbors are in real danger from the rising tide of fascism,” Morello said.

“It’s about the power everyday human beings have when they come together through music, art, community and action,” Morello further outlined in a statement seen by AP. “We’re honored to bring this incredible lineup to the DC area for a day that celebrates the spirit of activism, creativity, and hope.”

The festival will also include Dropkick Murphys, Jack Black, Serj Tankian, Killer Mike, Taylor Momsen and the Linda Lindas, among others.

As to where the money goes, a portion of the October festival’s proceeds will go to VoteRiders, a nonpartisan organization that works to “eliminate ID barriers to the ballot box,” and HeadCount, an organization that registers voters, he told the outlet.