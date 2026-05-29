Connecticut’s Democrat Gov. Signs Glock Ban Into Law

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) signed a ban on Glock and Glock-clones Tuesday, meaning three states now ban sales of the wildly popular handgun brand.

The three states are California, Connecticut, and Maryland.

California’s ban takes effect July 1, 2026. The CT Post noted that Connecticut’s ban will take effect October 1, 2026, and Breitbart News reported that Maryland’s ban will take effect January 1, 2027.

In all three states, the language of “convertible pistols” and/or “machinegun-convertible pistols” was used to carry the day and secure the bans. Democrats in California, Connecticut, and Maryland, fashioned the bans as a response to the use of “Glock Switches,” which already federally prohibited. (Such switches are plastic pieces that can be affixed to the rear of a Glock slide to make the pistol shoot full auto.)

In 2024, Chicago and Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety joined hands and led the way against Glock by filing a lawsuit loosely framed as a response to “Glock switches.”

Breitbart News noted that the Chicago/Everytown complaint did not explain the degree to which China was allegedly committed to saturating the United States with such switches

Breitbart News’ Peter Schweizer, in Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans, revealed that Chinese companies, which are heavily regulated by the Chinese government, were flooding the United States with auto sear switches, small metal devices also known as “Glock switches,” that can convert handguns into machine guns. They are illegal for most gun owners in the United States, but are being shipped in boxes by the “thousands” from China.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.