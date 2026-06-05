240 Migrants Rescued from Sinking, Overcrowded Boat in Atlantic Ocean

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew discovered an overcrowded boat loaded with approximately 240 migrants near the Turks and Caicos Islands in the Atlantic Ocean. CBP officials say the boat was taking on water and in danger of sinking prior to a rescue operation.

A Jacksonville-based Air and Marine Branch Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft detected a vessel on the afternoon of May 31 in the Atlantic Ocean about 65 miles south of the Turks and Caicos Islands, CBP officials stated. The boat is described as a 50-foot Haitian wooden craft equipped with two outboard engines. The watercraft, loaded with 240 migrants, was heading north toward the islands.

The AMO aircrew relayed the location of the vessel to island authorities and provided continuing updates as to its speed and heading. After some period, the AMO crew handed off the surveillance to a U.S. Coast Guard aircraft. By this point, officials noted the vessel had lost one of its engines and was taking on water. Officials estimated that the boat’s occupants were bailing out about 3 to 5 gallons of water per minute.

“Our crews are trained to respond quickly and effectively to situations like this, where lives are at risk,” said Director of Air and Marine Operations in Jacksonville Drew Gellerson. “Working closely with our partners, we were able to track the vessel and provide critical information to ensure a safe rescue. This incident highlights the importance of international cooperation in protecting lives at sea.”

Shortly after sunset, officials state the boat was “dead in the water.” Passengers continued to bail water from the sinking craft. Turks and Caicos officials launched four surface vessels to effect a rescue of the stranded migrants. Sometime after midnight, the rescue vessels interdicted the boat loaded with migrants and rescued them.

Officials identified the 240 migrants as 191 adult males, 44 adult females, and five minors. The passengers and crew were taken into custody by Turks and Caicos law enforcement before they were able to reach U.S. territories.

Their nationalities were not disclosed; however, the investigation into the failed, potentially deadly smuggling event remains ongoing.