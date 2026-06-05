Podcaster Rages at Liberals ‘Feeding Smear Campaign’ Against Graham Platner: ‘You Are a F***ing Traitor’

A left-leaning podcaster is seething at liberals whom he claimed are “feeding” the “smear campaign” against U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner (D-ME).

In a recent video, Kyle Kulinski, who hosts a YouTube show, called liberals who are upset about the most recent controversy surrounding Platner traitors, useful idiots, morons, useless, and tools for the right. He also climbed President Donald Trump is a “fascist war criminal pedophile rapist.”

Kulinski stated:

The good news is everybody sees through this, everybody knows exactly what this is. Honestly, the Republicans are gonna Republican, that’s what they’re gonna do. Like, the Republicans are gonna try to find the worst parts of this and run with it as if it’s not made up by a literal GOP operative, right? That’s what they’re gonna do. But if you are a so-called liberal and you are feeding into this smear campaign, let me be clear: you are a fucking traitor and you don’t give a shit about taking down MAGA. You understand that? You’re a useful idiot for the fascist war criminal pedophile rapist that is Donald Trump. If you fancy yourself a liberal and you’re harping away on Graham Platner based off this bullshit smear story, you are an idiot, you’re a moron, you’re useless, you’re a tool for the right and perhaps you’re too stupid to realize it or maybe you do realize it. And low-key you would prefer Susan Collins wins over an actual leftist.

His comments came after the New York Times profiled several women who previously dated Platner and described his “unsettling” behavior, Breitbart News reported Thursday.

“In one interview, conservative commentator Lyndsey Fifield, who dated Platner between 2013 and 2015, said that he would often be rough with her while discussing violence, clarifying that he never physically assaulted her,” the article read:

“He said this a lot: If anybody ever broke in here, I would rape them,” Fifield told the outlet. She also alleged that Platner once handled an argument between them by twisting “her arm behind her back, shoved her into a bedroom and held the door closed from the other side so she couldn’t get out, telling her to remain there until she was ‘calm.’”

In a social media post on Friday, Fifield wrote, “Anyone who has ever extracted themselves from a relationship with a narcissistic abuser knows it isn’t clean or easy.”

She added, “I cringe remembering how many times I tried to play the ‘cool girl’ or fawn in response to what was clearly abusive, coercively controlling behavior by Graham,” and also said he had a Nazi tattoo:

However, Kulinski called the Times article “one of the most pathetic smear jobs I’ve ever seen.”

“The claim is just ‘unsettling behavior’ and they cite a LITERAL REPUBLICAN OPERATIVE he used to date. As far as I’m concerned his biggest crime is dating a creature as loathsome as a Republican,” he continued:

Platner has claimed the allegations against him are false:

Breitbart News reported Friday that Platner’s poll numbers were dropping before the Times article was published.