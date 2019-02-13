McCarthy: I View Immigration Deal ‘As a Down Payment’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that he views the deal struck by the immigration conference committee “as a down payment,” but is still waiting to see the language of the bill.

McCarthy said, “I am waiting to see what the language says. But the structure itself, Harris, you’ve got to think about this, just a few weeks ago, Nancy Pelosi said not — only $1 for the wall. The president is getting 55 new miles of wall and barrier inside this bill. … I view this as a down payment, but the president still has more tools in his toolbox. He can go and grab more money, finish the wall, but the most important thing here is, the wall is being built.”

