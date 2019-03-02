Levin on Precedent Arguments Against Emergency Declaration: Democrats Do Unconstitutional Stuff Anyway

During a discussion at CPAC on Saturday, radio host and author Mark Levin defended President Trump’s national emergency declaration and addressed arguments that the declaration creates a dangerous precedent that could be used by Democratic presidents by saying Democrats violate the Constitution anyway and the National Emergencies Act can’t be used on gun control.

Levin said, “[F]or those who use the scare tactic that when the Democrats take over, they may do this too, the Democrats do all kinds of illegal and unconstitutional stuff when they take over. They don’t need any prodding from us, that’s number one. Number two, they say they’ll use it on guns and the 2nd Amendment…you can’t use the National Emergencies Act, or any statute, to change the 2nd Amendment of the Constitution.”

