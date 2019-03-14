O’Rourke Backs Green New Deal — ‘We Have No More Than 12 Years’ to Take Action

While speaking at a coffee shop in Keokuk, IA, 2020 presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke voiced his support for the Green New Deal, echoing socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in saying the world will end in 12 years if nothing is done.

O’Rourke told the group gathered at the coffee shop that he has not “seen anything better that addresses this singular crisis” that he said “could lead to extinction” than the Green New Deal.

“This is the final chance,” the failed Senate candidate from Texas advised. “The scientists are absolutely unanimous on this — that we have no more than 12 years to take incredibly bold action on this crisis. My gratitude to them for the young people who stepped up to offer such a bold proposal to meet such a grave challenge.”

He concluded, ‘”Not to be melodramatic, but the future of the world depends on us right now here where we are. So, yes, let’s find a way to do this.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent