Sharpton: Trump Kowtowing to ‘Core White Constituents’ — Will Not Call Out Racists and Bigots

Wednesday on the “Tom Joyner Morning Show,” MSNBC host Al Sharpton said President Donald Trump only cared about “his core white constituents,” and therefore he will not attack racists and bigots.

Sharpton said, “As we look at what has been transpiring around the whole question of 50 people being killed in New Zealand, now we have been dealing with this for over a week, and we have not yet heard this president reach out to the Muslim community in this country. And by name deal with the Islamophobia and anti-immigration spirit that the one responsible for this charged by police in New Zealand had expressed.”

He continued, “It is very clear that this president is comfortable with attacking everybody and everything, even Sen. John McCain who died almost seven months ago, but will not call a racist and a bigot a racist and a bigot. And will not reach out to people who are different than his core white constituents. And I think if somebody tells you who they are by commission or omission you need to accept it, deal with it, and do what you need to do to replace it.”

