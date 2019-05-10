During an interview that aired Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Vice President Mike Pence called for Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) ouster from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Pence cited the Minnesota congresswoman’s prior antisemitic remarks during the interview taped in Minnesota.

“Look, Ilhan Omar has made statements, antisemitic comments, statements against our most cherished ally, Israel, that ought to be rejected by every American,” Pence said. “And frankly the fact that very recently she has been trying to blame the United States of America for the deprivation and poverty brought on by the dictatorship in Venezuela.”

“The people of Minnesota will decide whether or not she remains in Congress,” he added. “Congresswoman Omar has no place on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Democratic leadership ought to remove her.”

