Rep. Mo Brooks on Abortion Ban: ‘The State of Alabama Is Exercising Its 10th Amendment Rights’

Wednesday on Huntsville, AL radio’s WVNN, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), reacted to his home state’s legislature’s passage of what many perceive to be the strictest abortion ban in the country.

Brooks called in an exercise of the 10th Amendment and said he felt confident it would challenge the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

“The State of Alabama is exercising its 10th Amendment rights,” Brooks said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “I believe in states’ rights. I’m also pro-life. And with this new Supreme Court, if the purpose is to determine whether Roe v. Wade, which in my judgment violates the 10th Amendment and states’ rights. If the purpose is to challenge Roe v. Wade with this new Supreme Court, I’m confident this bill will do that.”

