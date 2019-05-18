House Judiciary Dem Raskin: ‘We Are Headed Towards an Impeachment Inquiry’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” House Judiciary Committee member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) stated that “anger and frustration” are growing among Congressional Democrats and that he believes that “we are headed towards an impeachment inquiry.”

Raskin said, “[W]e have to keep this in proportion with everything else we’re doing, but believe me, the anger and frustration is growing, not just in the public, but within the ranks of Democrats too. And we — I believe that we are headed towards an impeachment inquiry.”

