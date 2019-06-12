Ted Lieu: ‘What Donald Trump Said Is Un-American, Unpatriotic and Unbelievable’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said President Donald Trump remarks to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that he would accept dirt on political rivals from foreign agents was “un-American, unpatriotic and unbelievable.”

Lieu said, “What Donald Trump said is un-American, unpatriotic and unbelievable. The issue is not oppo research. You can take oppo research. You cannot take it from a foreign power. There is a law against this. The Federal Election Campaign Act says candidates can’t take anything of material value from a foreign power. Donald Trump is selling America down for his own personal benefit.”

